Crisis line hits record-breaking volume; encourages people to reach out anytime

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Crisis Services received over 24,800 calls and texts to the crisis line in October, a record-breaking number during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the ongoing pandemic, economic downturn, natural disasters and social unrest, it’s been a very challenging year for people across our state,” said Robert Werthwein, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health, which oversees Colorado Crisis Services.

“We encourage all Coloradans to reach out anytime, for themselves or a friend.”

According to Colorado Crisis Services anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide are top reasons for contacting the crisis line.

Call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Mental health, substance use or emotional crisis help, information and referrals are provided by Colorado Crisis Services. Services are available to everyone, regardless of ability to pay.