Cripple Creek casinos reopen for business

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Casinos in Cripple Creek opened on Monday with hundreds showing up to test their luck at the slots.

Game tables are not open and will be re-evaluated by the state health department in the coming weeks.

Guests were greeted with a temperature check and were required to wear masks. Some casinos offered hand sanitizer at the door and briefed guests on the new guidelines.

Bronco Billy’s Casino removed chairs from the slot machines and re-arranged in order to comply with social distancing guidelines of 6 ft.

Wildwood Casino put buttons on the slots that guests are able to press when they are done playing, which alerts staff to promptly sanitize the seat and machine.

The Colorado state health department approved a variance allowing casinos to open their slot machines under the following conditions:

Clarify how many people can ride in an elevator to comply with six feet distancing requirements.

Any closing of the slot machines cannot be done in such a manner to intentionally improve the odds in favor of the house when it comes to payouts.

The Ramblin Express bus system that transports people to the casinos must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis and cleaned between each transport.

Gaming tables are not approved at this time but will be considered again in three weeks.

The following requirements apply to all open businesses in the county, including casinos:

In order to achieve six feet social distancing, the limit is 50% of the posted occupancy code limit, ensuring a minimum of 28 square feet per person not to exceed more than 175 people at any given time in a confined indoor space and 250 people in any outdoor setting.

Employees and contracted workers shall be monitored daily for symptoms, and symptomatic employees shall be excluded from the workplace and isolated until they are fever-free for 72 hours, other symptoms have improved, and at least ten days have passed since they became symptomatic.

Require employees to wear face coverings at all times while working.

Provide accommodations for vulnerable individuals who remain encouraged to follow the Stay at Home requirements.

Require signage on doors telling guests that are experiencing COVID-like symptoms not to enter, and recommend that the sign posted at the door is the CDC sign.

