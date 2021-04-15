COVIDCheck Colorado testing sites closed or opening later than scheduled due to weather

DENVER (KDVR) – COVIDCheck Colorado testing sites are either pushing start times back or closed due to weather in the Denver metro area.
Vaccination sites will not be affected and regular hours remain scheduled.
Testing sites affected:
All City Stadium – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
APS Professional Learning Center – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
Center for African American Health – closed
Colorado School of Mines – delayed start, opening at 9am
Echo Park – delayed start, opening at 9am
George Washington HS – delayed start, opening at 9am
Instructional Support Facility – delayed start, opening at 9am
Jefferson County Fairgrounds – delayed start, opening at 9am
King Center at Auraria – delayed start, opening at 9am
Littleton Park and Walk – delayed start, opening at 9am
North High School – delayed start, opening at 9am
St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center – delayed start, opening at 9am
Westminster High School – delayed start, opening at 9am
Wiggins Community Church – closed
Stay updated and visit the site for more information.