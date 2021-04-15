COVIDCheck Colorado testing sites closed or opening later than scheduled due to weather

A tester prepares to administer a swab test at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Federal Heights, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – COVIDCheck Colorado testing sites are either pushing start times back or closed due to weather in the Denver metro area.

Vaccination sites will not be affected and regular hours remain scheduled.

Testing sites affected:

All City Stadium – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.

APS Professional Learning Center – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.

Center for African American Health – closed

Colorado School of Mines – delayed start, opening at 9am

Echo Park – delayed start, opening at 9am

George Washington HS – delayed start, opening at 9am

Instructional Support Facility – delayed start, opening at 9am

Jefferson County Fairgrounds – delayed start, opening at 9am

King Center at Auraria – delayed start, opening at 9am

Littleton Park and Walk – delayed start, opening at 9am

North High School – delayed start, opening at 9am

St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center – delayed start, opening at 9am

Westminster High School – delayed start, opening at 9am

Wiggins Community Church – closed

Stay updated and visit the site for more information.