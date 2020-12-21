COVIDCheck Colorado offers free testing Monday; results in time for Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — COVIDCheck Colorado announced Monday that it will offer free, fast and reliable COVID-19 tests with results by Christmas Eve to help Coloradans stay safe for Christmas.

COVID-Check Colorado offers 25 drive-thru testing sites throughout Colorado.

Testing is available to anyone, whether they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. No proof of insurance or identification is needed. Those who get tested on Monday, Dec. 21, will receive results by Dec. 24. Individuals are encouraged to schedule a free test at covidcheckcolorado.org, although walk-ins are also welcome. Those who test positive will also receive a phone call from a doctor or nurse who will offer support and guidance on how best to keep others around them safe.

Most test sites are open Dec. 21, 22 and 23 from 7a.m. to 5p.m, according to COVIDCheck.

“While limiting gatherings and social distancing is still encouraged, getting tested and knowing whether or not you’re carrying the virus is critical to keeping yourself and others safe and healthy during this busy season,” said Mike Johnston, president and CEO of Gary Community Investments. “With more than 11,000 people registered for testing today, it’s clear that Coloradans are serious about crushing COVID and giving nothing but good intentions and best wishes to others this holiday season.”

COVIDCheck Colorado said intends to provide access to free testing beyond Dec. 23.

All COVIDCheck Colorado test sites have trained medical professionals who administer an FDA-EUA approved PCR nasal swab test, according to COVIDCheck.

COVIDCheck said those who get tested through COVIDCheck Colorado can expect to receive results within 24-72 hours.