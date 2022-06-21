DENVER (KDVR) — COVID vaccines for children 6 months through 5 years old are now available in Colorado.

“We’ll have just over 67,000 doses ready to go in arms. Actually, providers are authorized to start giving those doses now,” said Heather Roth with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Roth says about 270 providers have already requested the vaccine for this young group.

Jenna Tjossem-Robb has already made an appointment for her 3-year-old son.

“Having that extra layer of protection is going to give us a little bit more confidence to do more indoor activities with him,” she said.

But, not all families are signing up.

“About 50% of the parents that I talk to intend to get the vaccine at this point,” said Dr. Dan Feiten, a pediatrician at Greenwood Pediatrics and director of PediaClinic Urgent Care.

“They want to know that it’s going to be safe for their children,” Feiten said.

Research shows the vaccine can help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Side effects are similar to those experienced by adults.

Feiten points out that the dose for this age group is very different.

“This is one-thirtieth the dose that the adults get, and one-tenth of the dose that the kids 5 to 11 get,” Feiten said.