COVID testing sites delay opening Wednesday due to icy roads

A tester prepares to administer a swab test at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Federal Heights, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Parts of the metro saw upwards of 6 inches of snow on Tuesday as freezing temperatures and flakes coated the state. As the snow subsides through the evening, the impacts of cold temperatures and icy roads are causing some testing sites to delay opening on Wednesday.

In anticipation of projected icy roads, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has announced a list of community COVID testing sites that will be closed or have a delayed opening.

Any patients for appointments on Wednesday will be provided information on rescheduling.

As weather conditions change throughout the day, CDPHE will update testing sites on their website.

Impacted testing sites

The following sites will be closed on Wednesday:

La Veta Fire Protection – La Veta

Clayton Early Learning – Denver

The following sites will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m.:

All City Stadium – Denver

Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office – Aurora

Centaurus High School – Lafayette

Colorado School of Mines – Golden

Echo Park Stadium – Parker

George Washington High School – Denver

Instructional Support Facility – Aurora

Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden

Red Rocks Community College – Lakewood

SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont

Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada

Dr. MLK Early College – Denver

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver

Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City

Southwest Plaza – Littleton

Aims College – Greeley

SOAR Academy – Englewood

Clear Creek – Idaho Springs

Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver

Fort Morgan Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan

Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton

Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden