COVID testing sites delay opening Wednesday due to icy roads

DENVER (KDVR) — Parts of the metro saw upwards of 6 inches of snow on Tuesday as freezing temperatures and flakes coated the state. As the snow subsides through the evening, the impacts of cold temperatures and icy roads are causing some testing sites to delay opening on Wednesday.
In anticipation of projected icy roads, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has announced a list of community COVID testing sites that will be closed or have a delayed opening.
Any patients for appointments on Wednesday will be provided information on rescheduling.
As weather conditions change throughout the day, CDPHE will update testing sites on their website.
Impacted testing sites
The following sites will be closed on Wednesday:
- La Veta Fire Protection – La Veta
- Clayton Early Learning – Denver
The following sites will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m.:
- All City Stadium – Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office – Aurora
- Centaurus High School – Lafayette
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- Echo Park Stadium – Parker
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Instructional Support Facility – Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Red Rocks Community College – Lakewood
- SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Southwest Plaza – Littleton
- Aims College – Greeley
- SOAR Academy – Englewood
- Clear Creek – Idaho Springs
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- Fort Morgan Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
