COVID relief funds available to some Larimer County businesses

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Small Business Relief Program for Larimer County is accepting applications from Jan. 6 through Jan. 27, Larimer County officials announced on Wednesday.

Small businesses in Larimer County impacted by COVID-19 restrictions may be eligible for a one-time relief payment program, county officials said.

Eligible businesses may include restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, fitness clubs, and recreational sports centers, caterers and movie theaters, according to county officials.

Larimer County has established Municipal Business Hubs in Fort Collins, Loveland and Estes Park to provide access to the program.

Tiers for the one-time relief payments are as follows:

Businesses with 2019 revenue less than $500,000 might receive up to $3,500

Businesses with 2019 revenue between $500,000 and $2.5 million might receive up to $5,000

Businesses with 2019 revenue between $1 million and $2.5 million might receive a payment up to $7,000

Information for the Small Business Relief Program is available online or by contacting Dena Jardine: email at djardine@larimer.org or by phone: 970-498-6623.