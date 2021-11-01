COVID-packed hospitals delaying cancer surgeries, emergency care

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — COVID hospitalizations are at their highest levels this year in Colorado.

Colorado’s new COVID case rates are going up as the national rate is falling. Dr. Richard Zane at UCHealth said Monday that healthcare is at its breaking point.

“If you have a heart attack, get in an accident, have a stroke, it’s likely that you are going to have delayed care, and delayed access to care because of the huge number of COVID patients that are hospitalized now. We simply don’t have room for regular care,” Zane said.

Scheduled surgeries drastically limited

UCHealth facilities have been at capacity for weeks. Hospitals are already using atypical spaces, and for the last eight weeks, they have drastically limited scheduled surgeries.

“It’s not an easy thing to tell someone that we are going to postpone their cancer surgery, or postpone their hip replacement,” Zane said.

Gov. Jared Polis signed new health orders Sunday. One of them could allow hospitals to divert patients to other facilities.

Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander, said that while some hospitals are full, others may have room. The state’s overall capacity is hovering around 90%.

“That means 10% of our beds are available, and as of today, that’s about 900 hospital beds that are available in the state of Colorado,” Bookman said.

“It’s really all about identifying every single available bed in the state and making sure that we are using them,” Bookman said.

How to ease capacity issues in Colorado hospitals

The vast majority of hospitalized patients in the state are not vaccinated. Doctors say the best way to ease this situation is for more people to get vaccinated. Plus, if you are sick, ask about monoclonal antibody treatments right away.