COVID outbreak reported at Westminster Costco

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health is investigating a COVID outbreak at a Costco in Westminster. Seven employees have tested positive and three more pending cases are considered probable.

The store is located along West 92nd Avenue near its intersection with Pierce Street.

Employees could be seen spraying disinfectant and wiping products when the Problem Solvers visited the store Thursday morning. Hand sanitizer was also made available to customers soon after they entered the store.

According to guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, it only takes two confirmed cases for a county health department to close a store temporarily. However, that has not happened in this case.

The outbreak was initially being investigated by Tri-County Health because the state wrongly listed the store in Adams County instead of Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Public Health took over the investigation on Thursday after the Problem Solvers made inquires about who had jurisdiction to investigate.

Dr. Cory Hussain is an infectious disease expert at Denver Health Medical Center who told FOX31 outbreaks at grocery and retail stores often begin in the break room, where employees sometimes eat together and aren’t always wearing masks at the time.

“I’m not so sure about closing the store down because generally people are wearing masks while in the store. I would close that staff lounge down and get that cleaned because that’s probably the source of where this infection happened,” said Hussain.