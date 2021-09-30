COVID outbreak at Arapahoe County Jail, source unknown

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A total of 51 COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on Thursday.

The number of cases is out of 812 current inmates and qualifies as an outbreak. According to the center, none of the infected are showing more than mild symptoms.

The source of the increase in cases is unknown, the center said. The facility has continued to use the same COVID precautions since the beginning of the pandemic and is actively working with in-house health officials and the Tri-County Health Department to monitor the situation.

Although there have been several outbreaks at other detention centers, the setting type is not the highest among outbreaks.