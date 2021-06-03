COVID long-haulers may suffer from brain fog for a while, study says

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of COVID-19 survivors known as “long-haulers” continue to stump scientists and doctors with symptoms persisting long after the initial infection.

A recent study from DePaul University in Chicago shows the symptom known as “brain fog” could outlast other symptoms associated with the condition.

The study looked at nearly 280 long-haulers to determine how their symptoms changed over time. It found while most reported an overall reduction in most symptoms, several neurocognitive symptoms got worse over time.

Britt Hansen noticed signs of brain fog several months after her initial COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Just basic words wouldn’t come to me. Trying to tell people how I felt — the words just weren’t coming,” Hansen said.

Hansen also has persisting symptoms of altered taste and smell and shortness of breath. She says most symptoms have improved over the last 15 months, but she’s still fighting neurological side effects.

“With my brain fog, I have to use a calendar. I got into new habits of writing things down and just dealing with it,” Hansen said.

A study out of Vanderbilt University is looking into digital therapeutics as a possible treatment for COVID-19 patients suffering from brain fog. The treatment involves a type of video game to help provide relief and has been used for ADD and ADHD patients.

Another clinical trial at University of Alabama and Burmingham is testing Constraint-Induced Therapy (CI Therapy) as a potential treatment option. CI Therapy is often used to treat patients with traumatic brain injuries or after stroke.