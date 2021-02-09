COVID is no competition for Cupid, Valentine’s card stamping continues in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A 75-year-old tradition of stamping Valentine’s cards in Loveland was almost canceled because of COVID.

Since 1946, the good people of Loveland have been putting the stamp of love on Valentine’s cards and letters.

“It started as a stamping oddity from some stamp collectors,” Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber of Commerce member said.

This year, Cupid wasn’t calling the shots, COVID was. “We did contemplate canceling because all of our senior citizens are at at-risk age categories,” McCloughan said.

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce was at a crossroads this year, close for caution or continue with care. But if there was just one card that would convince them to carry on, it would be the one written by a little girl to her “daddy in Heaven.” It said, “please send it, I know he’ll get it.”

So instead of the normal 50 stampers a day, now 10 do the morning shift, and another 10 do the afternoon shift which perfectly suits Dorothy and her husband Scoot Childers.

“It is a special experience every year but this year I just think it emphasizes the need for love,” Dorothy Childers said.

Now at least 100,000 Valentine’s Day cards will be stamped, which will make their senders from the 110 countries and all 50 states, loving it.

So move over COVID, Cupid got the upper hand.