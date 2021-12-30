COVID in Colorado: CDPHE provides update as cases, hospitalizations rise

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise as omicron becomes the dominant variant in Colorado.

On Christmas day, Colorado had 992 confirmed COVID-19 patients. On Dec. 29 that number has risen to 1,088 COVID-19 patients.

The omicron variant now accounts for more than 91% of all COVID cases, according to state genome sequencing data.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will provide an update on Thursday at 10:40 a.m. COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman and Epidemiology Response Program Manager Dr. Ginger Stringer will be a part of the briefing.

