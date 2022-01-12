COVID hospitalizations at UCHealth continue to be mostly unvaccinated Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitalizations in Colorado’s largest healthcare system are still lopsidedly among unvaccinated Coloradans.

According to a figure released by UCHealth, the state’s unvaccinated population is still driving a surge in hospital admissions. About 71% of COVID-positive patients in the UCHealth system have not been vaccinated.

In Colorado, 74% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. The remaining 26% account for the largest share of the state’s hospital intake.

UCHealth’s data shows that the severity of COVID-borne sickness increases without the vaccine. Of the health system’s 109 COVID-positive ICU patients, 82% are unvaccinated. Of its COVID-positive patients on ventilators, 91% are unvaccinated.