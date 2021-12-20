COVID cases among actors cancel 2 ‘The Lion King’ shows at Buell Theatre

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday’s performances of “The Lion King” have been canceled due to positive COVID breakthrough cases among actors.

Those with tickets to the scheduled times at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m will be reimbursed, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway said.

“We continue to thank our patrons, The Lion King company and local teams for doing their part to ensure the safest possible environment. If we had any alternative to canceling performances on Tuesday, December 21, we would. Again, we are terribly sorry for the disappointment this may cause and appreciate our audiences’ understanding that these tough decisions are made with health and safety at the forefront,” John Ekeberg, executive director DCPA Broadway said.

The fate of future performances is being discussed and is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Other COVID-related cancellations and postponements

The NFL, NHL and NBA have all been affected by COVID breakthrough cases as the majority of professional athletes are fully vaccinated.

The Denver Nuggets game Sunday was postponed against the Brooklyn Nets because of COVID cases on the Nets team.

The Colorado Avalanche postponed games Friday through Christmas break after several players tested positive. Nine other NHL teams have postponed play due to COVID and cross-border travel has been shut down until after Christmas break, as well.