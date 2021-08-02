COVID-19 vaccines are now required for all Denver city and county employees

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that all city employees, as well as private-sector workers in high-risk settings, will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30 as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise.

The City and County of Denver employs more than 10,000 people

Who does the new order apply to?

Denver’s municipal workforce

Police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies

Workers in congregate-care settings

Teachers and staff in schools and post-secondary institutions.

After Sept. 30, unvaccinated individuals who are required by this mandate to be vaccinated will not be permitted to work onsite or in the field.

The City and County of Denver’s new Public Health Order will require #COVID19 vaccines for teachers and staff in schools and post-secondary institutions, as well as certain categories of city volunteers and contractors. Find a vaccine today at https://t.co/dN7Sqfa4Eb pic.twitter.com/Fa9CDHzRn5 — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) August 2, 2021

The City of Denver said it will work closely with employers to provide guidance on enforcement and accountability of this mandate.

“Denver is now experiencing the most infectious strain of the virus – the Delta variant, which is responsible for 90% of new cases statewide,” Mayor Hancock said. “To achieve the highest level of protection and recovery from the pandemic, especially among high-risk and vulnerable groups, we need to maximize vaccinations as quickly as possible, and mandates will do just that.”

While Denver’s rates of infection and positivity remain low, there has been an uptick in key indicators of concern, according to the mayor’s office.

Change in average daily infection rate from an average of 15 to almost 70 today

Change in average daily positivity rate from 1.0% in mid-June to above 3% today

Lagging indicators like hospitalizations and deaths beginning to increase

In the past six months, 96% of the people hospitalized with #COVID19 in Colorado were not fully vaccinated. 90% of those new cases were caused by the Delta variant. pic.twitter.com/e8hM34zz6z — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) August 2, 2021

“The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) has continuously monitored available data to ensure our guidance is based on science and sound public health principles,” said Bob McDonald, Executive Director of DDPHE. “Given what we know today, I strongly believe that controlling the spread of the virus and its variants through timely and thoughtful mandated vaccinations, especially as we enter the colder fall and winter months, is necessary. By further increasing the number of vaccinated residents, we’re able to protect children and those who can’t get vaccinated, limit hospitalizations and ultimately save lives.”

The City and County of Denver’s new Public Health Order does not change city regulations regarding face coverings. We are committed to keeping businesses and the economy open while ensuring that employers and employees feel safe in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/WUuM8fqbVw — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) August 2, 2021