Woman asking for volunteers to help her schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for Coloradans

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 Problem Solvers reported earlier this week on a woman who spends her free time helping others book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

We checked back in with Sara Walsh, and as of Friday she and a new group of volunteers have booked 38 appointments for people all over Colorado.

Walsh asked the Problem Solvers to share her email with those who also have time to help book appointments, as the process for some has become frustrating. She stated as of Friday, she has 29 volunteers and even created a group called “Vaccine Hunters – Colorado Volunteer Appointment Support.”

Walsh said she is in the process of working on a Google Doc to take in new clients who need assistance.

If you are looking to volunteer, you can email Sara at swalsh1273@gmail.com.