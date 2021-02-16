Winter storms delay shipment of 133K vaccine doses to Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Severe winter weather impacting much of the country has delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments bound for Colorado, the state announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), storms are impacting a vaccine distribution hub in Tennessee, resulting in the delay of 133,000 vaccines that were expected to arrive in Colorado Tuesday through Thursday.

The CDPHE says it is “working with Colorado’s health care providers and local public health agencies across the state to make adjustments over the coming days to make sure appointments and clinics do not need to be canceled.”

According to the CDPHE, due to the holiday weekend, the state requested and received doses on Friday that were originally scheduled to be administered this week.

“This decision helps us have enough on hand to work with providers to move doses around to prevent cancelations,” the CDPHE said.

Colorado was one of several states affected by the delay.

The state says it will have more information about when it will receive the delayed doses when the weather clears and shipping operations resume.