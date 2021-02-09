Will teachers face same challenges as older Coloradans trying to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments?

DENVER (KDVR) — Educators are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes as Coloradans over the age of 65 continue to struggle to find vaccine appointments on their own. The FOX31 Problem Solvers looked into what the process will look like for teachers.

Denver Public Schools said it partnered with Denver Health and Children’s Hospital Colorado to provide COVID-19 vaccines for its educators. DPS said its sending emails to staff with directions on how to book appointments with Denver Health and Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The Weld County Health Department said educators in Weld County will work with their school district to receive the vaccine.

Hayden School District, near Craig, partnered with the Routt County Health Department to vaccinate its staff. Health workers set up tables in the gym of Hayden School and vaccinated 60 school staff on Monday.

Educators with questions about making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should contact their school district.