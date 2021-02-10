Why it’s important to cancel your other appointments if you’ve received a vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — A mass vaccination event at the National Western Complex over the weekend holds an important lesson for Coloradans who want to see these providers succeed: if you can’t make your appointment, cancel.

SCL Health planned to vaccinate 5,000 Coloradans aged 70+ and specifically focused on getting underserved populations vaccinated at the event. The logistics for that kind of operation is a heavy pull for organizers.

“It is kind of a minute-by-minute management,” said Senior Vice President of External Relations for SCL Health Megan Mahncke. “It’s a constant management throughout the entire day, in the event of where are you, who is showing up, who showed up early, who showed up late.”

As the day went on, more and more Coloradans didn’t show, to the point where there were roughly 200 doses left over that the provider needed to use, or risk wasting vaccines.

“We reached out to our community partners with the very targeted ask of going to what they have as their reserve list, so those still meeting the criteria, but have not been preregistered,” Mahncke said.

There wasn’t a specific reason why hundreds didn’t show, but the FOX31 Problem Solvers have interviewed dozens of families who are signing up with half a dozen providers with hopes they could land an appointment.

The concern is that some Coloradans may not be canceling other appointments if they have secured a shot earlier.

“If they know they have that, then canceling those other appointments is really going to be critical for us to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Mahncke said. “Our ask is that folks, instead of signing up six places, have one and stick with one because that just allows us to vaccinate so many more people more efficiently.”

SCL Health, Denver Health and UCHealth use the “My Chart” as a system to communicate with patients and schedule appointments. You can cancel any appointment through that app.

You can cancel an appointment with Banner Health by calling 844-549-1856.

HealthONE says it will contact you to schedule an appointment if you are on their waitlist, and you can cancel the appointment then. If you need additional assistance, you can call 720-650-8274.

Centura is not requesting cancellations from patients in these cases, and same goes for Kaiser Permanente.

A spokesperson for Kaiser says they regularly check and cross reference names on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment database that lists every Coloradan who has received the shot, and will take your name off the waitlist for you.

You can learn more about where to get vaccines and how to sign up here.