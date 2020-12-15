Why Colorado has started a COVID-19 vaccine task force

DENVER (KDVR) — As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to the first round of essential healthcare workers in Colorado on Monday, health experts hope more members of the general public gain trust in it.

“Immunize Colorado” has brought together over 30 representatives from across the state to form Colorado’s Vaccine Equity Taskforce. The diverse group ranges from doctors, teachers, pastors and even former state legislators.

The Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce exists to ensure that all communities of color have the facts they need to make informed decisions about the safety of vaccines for their families and to hold leaders accountable for ensuring access to these vaccines for all.

“We are going to do our due diligence to make sure that those that are the most vulnerable have access to the vaccine and will continue to have access in a fair and equitable manner,” said Maisha Fields, a family nurse practitioner working on the task force. “People often times will not seek care because they are afraid and don’t have the answers that they need.”

The task force will work throughout Colorado communities to help build trust in the vaccine and answer questions people may have. Representatives plan to work with schools, churches and even spend time talking with people in grocery stores.

The task force wants to see ads on the radio promoting the importance of the vaccine and want state legislators to provide a line item in the budget for public health service announcements.

“There’s been a history of misinformation, distrust, and a lack of confidence among the Black community for a very long time,” said Fields, pointing out the historically low percentage of African Americans who get vaccines.

“African Americans are falling under 40% in some parts of our country and the reason is there is a long-standing mistrust.”

Ousting false or misleading information will be the task force’s priority, as rumors continue to circulate online and public spaces.

“In Colorado Springs I saw this huge sign over the highway that said COVID vaccines are made from fetuses,” said Irene Agulair, a former state senator and physician with Denver Health now serving on the task force.

“It almost seems like the vaccine disinformation is being marketed to people of color and that has me concerned.”

The task force wants people to understand the COVID-19 vaccines have been tested just as extensively on people of color and will be offered first to those most at risk, no matter their race or gender. The vaccines are free to everyone, even those without insurance.