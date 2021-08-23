Which of the COVID-19 vaccines is most used in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Pfizer vaccination rates could kick into higher gear in Colorado, if history gives any hints.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, it will be marketed under the name Comirnaty. While this does not significantly expand the number of people who are eligible for the vaccine, health officials and the White House are hoping the approval will boost vaccination rates among the vaccine hesitant.

Since the Pfizer vaccine became available on Dec. 14, 2020, the majority of Colorado’s vaccines have been Pfizer.

As of Aug. 23, 56% of the vaccine doses administered in Colorado have been Pfizer. Only 40% of the doses were Moderna, and a distant 3.7% were Janssen.

That proportion has been getting higher, too.

During the first half of 2021, vaccinations were roughly split between Pfizer and Moderna.

Since June, though, about 75% of Colorado’s daily vaccines have been Pfizer.

Something that is yet to be seen in all of this is what will happen when booster doses start being largely administered late next month.