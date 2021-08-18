Which metro Denver concert, event venues are requiring vaccines?

There have been multiple reports of the lamination process making the ink on the vaccination card illegible. (File/Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread among both unvaccinated and vaccinated people, many places where people gather in large groups are starting to require attendees be fully vaccinated.

Below is a list of different venues and what they are asking.

Live Nation is both a concert promoter and operator of venues, including these in Denver:

Fillmore Auditorium

Marquis Theater

Summit Music Hall

If any of the artists they’ve booked put a mask, vaccination, or COVID-19 test mandate in place, Live Nation will compel the venues to follow suit.

AEG Presents operates several local music venues, including:

1STBANK Center (Broomfield)

Bluebird Theater (Denver)

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (Greenwood Village)

Mission Ballroom (Denver)

Gothic Theater (Englewood)

Ogden Theater (Denver)

AEG announced earlier this week it will require proof of vaccination for entry into all its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals. Its vaccination policy will go into full effect nationwide no later than Oct. 1.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, chief operating officer of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

Denver Arts & Venues operates the following venues:

Colorado Convention Center (managed by ASM Global)

Denver Performing Arts Complex

Denver Coliseum

McNichols Civic Center Building

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

These venues follow guidance from both the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, as well as separate client requests for vaccinations and COVID-19 tests.

“We are looking forward to busy fall with a lot of fun events after a tire situation in 2020,” said Rich Carollo with the Convention Center. “We are getting back and doing what we do best, I hope we can continue.”

If concertgoers hope to be fully vaccinated in time for when most Denver-area venues require proof of vaccination, ticketholders should plan on getting their first Pfitzer or Moderna shot this week.