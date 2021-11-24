Where to get a COVID vaccine, booster in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is expanding its capacity to administer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

The state on Wednesday urged eligible Coloradans to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot (or first round of vaccination), to vaccinate their children and to get a flu shot.

“Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help avoid the worst outcomes — severe illness, hospitalization, and death — among those who do become infected,” according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Vaccines are free. No identification, proof of residency or insurance is required. COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots can be received on the same day.

Weekend community vaccine clinics expanded

The state will expand capacity at three community COVID-19 vaccine sites, where up to 1,000 doses a day — whether for the first round of vaccinations or boosters — will be offered in a series of weekend clinics.

The expanded clinics will be held Friday-Sunday beginning Nov. 26.

Douglas County Fairgrounds (500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock)

Chapel Hills Mall (1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs)

Pueblo Mall (3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo)

Advance appointments are available and encouraged.

Child COVID vaccines in Colorado

Colorado is urging parents and guardians to vaccinate their children ages 5-11 against COVID-19.

“Getting vaccinated means kids can look forward to holiday activities, participate in extracurricular activities, have fewer interruptions to in-person learning, and see family and friends without worrying as much about getting COVID-19 or having to quarantine and miss out,” the state said in a press release.

All mobile vaccine clinics and many standalone clinics are offering Pfizer vaccines for 5-11-year-olds.

Get a full list of providers for Pfizer pediatric vaccines.

Vaccine clinics from Nov. 27-Dec. 3

A number of vaccine clinics will be held in Colorado from Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

Get a list of those COVID-19 vaccine clinics, along with scheduling links, here.

Who is eligible for a COVID booster shot?

All Coloradans age 18 and older are eligible for a COVID vaccine booster if it has been at least six months since they got their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months since they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This includes anyone who has already had a case of COVID-19.

Need a ride to get vaccinated?

Mile High United Way provides free rides up to 25 miles each way to vaccination sites across Colorado.

Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org to learn more.

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot?

Do not call clinic locations for information about the vaccines. Instead, call the state COVID-19 hotline.

Number: 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926)

Operating hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT

Vaccine information in multiple languges

Colorado offers COVID-19 vaccine guidance in the following languages: