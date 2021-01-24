When can children get the COVID-19 vaccine? A Colorado doctor offers an answer

In this photo provided by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, clinical research coordinator Tammy Lewis-McCauley administers an injection to Katelyn Evans, a trial participant, as part of the hospital’s clinical trial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — For parents wondering if and when their children will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, medical experts say it’s still unclear.

“Normally, vaccine development takes two to three years, and the reason it takes so long is that they test the vaccine in a variety of different age groups,” Dr. Reginald Washington, the chief medical officer at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children said.

Dr. Washington says because the COVID-19 vaccines came out quickly, no testing had been done on anyone under the age of 16.

“There’s no reason to believe the vaccine won’t be safe for children,” Dr. Washington said. “In fact, it won’t be released unless it is proven to be safe and effective in children.”

Health experts say trials, including children, are underway now, and the findings are expected to be released this summer.

“If successful, we expect the vaccine will be released to children at that time,” Dr. Washington said.