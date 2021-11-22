What does ‘fully vaccinated’ mean and how does that affect Thanksgiving gatherings?

​DENVER (KDVR) — This Thanksgiving doctors say it is OK to gather in groups if you are healthy and fully vaccinated., but many people are wondering if they need a booster to be considered part of this group.

Doctors tell FOX31 the answer is no, at least for now.

“If everyone is fully vaccinated but has yet to receive their boosters, and they are feeling well, it’s safe for them to gather as well,” said Dr. Reginald Washington, Chief Medical Officer at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver.

Right now, the definition of “fully vaccinated” is two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

But Washington said he expects that definition to change in the next few months, and people would need a booster to be considered fully vaccinated.

​He said everyone who is eligible for a booster should get one, and remember it takes two weeks for the booster to reach maximum protection.

Washington said any unvaccinated people should continue to mask up and social distance over Thanksgiving. He said there is still a lot of COVID in the community and we need to continue to take precautions.

“We have more COVID cases than we’ve had this calendar year in our hospital currently. We are very busy, but we have adequate beds for those who need them. So we are hanging on, but it’s tight,” Washington said.