‘We were lied to’; Gov. Polis says Colorado expected 210,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, only getting 79,000

DENVER (KDVR) — In a Tweet on Friday morning, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said that, “We were lied to and there is no national reserve,” when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Tweet was in response to a Washington Post article posted Friday morning with the headline “Vaccine reserve exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it”.

Gov. Polis’ full tweet:

“I’m shocked we were lied to and there is no national reserve. Federal announcements that 2nd dose being held in reserve was going to be released led us to expect 210,000 doses next week, other Govs made similar plans. Now we find out we’ll only get 79,000 next week.”

Gov. Polis is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as soon as we learn more.