Watch: Update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials are scheduled to hold a town hall on Thursday night to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts in Arapahoe County.

The town hall is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

“Officials from Arapahoe County will be joined by leadership from Adams and Douglas counties, and Tri-County Health officials will be on hand to take questions and provide updates,” county officials said in a press release.

Arapahoe County is part of the Tri-County Health Department, which serves more than 1.5 million people in Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties.