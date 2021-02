DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is holding a discussion Thursday evening with leaders in the Asian and Pacific Islander communities about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

The mayor’s virtual conversation is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. It will be streamed in the video player above.

Joining the mayor will be Dr. Anuj Mehta, Denver Health; Harry Budisidharta, Asian Pacific Development Center; and Laila Ireland, Veteran, Healthcare Worker and COVID-19 survivor.