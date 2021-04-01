Gov. Polis launches mass vaccination site at Ball Arena

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Polis launched a State Community Vaccination Site at the Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday.

The site will be a drive-thru site and will start by providing just over 1,000 vaccines per day, with the ability to scale to 6,000 vaccinations per day once there is enough vaccine supply. All vaccines are free with no co-pay.

The drive-through clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can register here.

Starting Friday, all Coloradans 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

In addition to the site being launched at Ball Arena, the State has already launched five other sites.