Colorado nears 50% of the population with at least partial vaccination

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2.85 million Coloradans are considered partially vaccinated, which equates to about 48% of the state’s total vaccinations.

Of those who are partially vaccinated, nearly 2.4 million Coloradans are considered fully vaccinated.

All of this comes one week after Gov. Polis and CDPHE, following CDC guidelines, announced that fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks in most situations, including indoor gatherings.

Governor Polis held another news conference with CDPHE Thursday. A representative from Children’s Hospital Colorado was in attendance. You can re-watch in the FOX31 NOW player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories