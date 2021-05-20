Colorado nears 50% of the population with at least partial vaccination

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2.85 million Coloradans are considered partially vaccinated, which equates to about 48% of the state’s total vaccinations.

Of those who are partially vaccinated, nearly 2.4 million Coloradans are considered fully vaccinated.

All of this comes one week after Gov. Polis and CDPHE, following CDC guidelines, announced that fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks in most situations, including indoor gatherings.

Governor Polis held another news conference with CDPHE Thursday. A representative from Children’s Hospital Colorado was in attendance. You can re-watch in the FOX31 NOW player above.