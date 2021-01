COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis are scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccines midday Saturday.

According to the Governor’s Office, the couple is set to be vaccinated at 12:15 p.m.

We will live stream the event in the video player above.

The governor and first gentleman will be vaccinated at the Salud Clinic in Commerce City.

Both tested positive for the virus in late November and have recovered.