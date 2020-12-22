Watch: ‘Coronavirus Vaccine: Gateway to Immunity’ town hall with Gov. Polis, health leaders

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday night, a statewide, live virtual town hall meeting, “Coronavirus Vaccine: Gateway to Immunity,” was held. The one-hour town hall featured Colorado Gov. Jared Polis along with key members of the Colorado health community.

The town hall was hosted in Denver by FOX31 KDVR and Channel 2 KWGN, and aired on Nexstar stations across Colorado. Watch a complete replay in the player above.

The meeting was simulcast by several Nexstar stations serving Colorado. FOX31 KXRM in Colorado Springs, FOX4 KFQX-TV in Grand Junction and KREZ-TV in Durango also carried the meeting, ensuring that the special program was available to viewers in every Colorado county across the state.

The live town hall meeting was hosted by FOX31/Channel 2 anchors Jeremy Hubbard and Shaul Turner. Due to restrictions on large gatherings all of the guests remotely joined the broadcast and livestream.

The discussion focused on the new coronavirus vaccine being distributed in Colorado, the vaccine’s safety, and what it will take to implement the immunization process across the state. Gov. Polis addressed viewer questions, and interviews with several recently immunized Coloradans were presented.

“We are proud to be a leader in Colorado, bringing together these great Nexstar stations to allow all Coloradans to have their questions and concerns addressed directly by medical experts,” said KDVR/KWGN Vice President and General Manager Byron Grandy.

News Director Brian Gregory commented, “We’ve lost thousands of Coloradans to this pandemic. All of our lives have been impacted in one way or another, and now with the arrival of the vaccine, we are at a point where the light is at the end of the tunnel. We hope to take questions from Coloradans directly to the governor and medical experts and get our viewers the answers they need regarding the vaccine and how it will be distributed to our community.”