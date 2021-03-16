Watch live: Gov. Polis update on vaccine rollout

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis will update Colorado on the latest in the state’s battle against COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

On Friday, Polis announced Phase 1B.4 includes essential workers such as restaurant employees, postal workers and other employees who work directly with the public, will become eligible March 19th.

Last week, the governor also announced that all Coloradans will be eligible to receive vaccine in mid-April, ahead of President Biden’s timeline for making all Americans eligible by May.

To date, roughly 744,00 Coloradans have been fully vaccinated, accounting for roughly 12% of the state’s population, according to CDC data.

