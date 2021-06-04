Watch at 12:45 p.m.: First winner of Colorado’s vaccine lottery to be announced

DENVER (KDVR) – One lucky and vaccinated person in Colorado will be revealed as the first $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash lottery winner on Friday.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will announce the winner from his residence at Boettcher Mansion, Carriage House, at 12:45 p.m.

The lottery is an incentive for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Five $1 million prizes will be given out starting June 4. Anyone who got the vaccine before June 1 is eligible in the first drawing.

Wondering if you are eligible? Here’s the simplest way to verify you’re in the system for Colorado’s vaccine lottery.

