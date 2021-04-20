Watch at 12:45: Gov. Polis, CDPHE update on COVID-19 in Colorado

FILE – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state’s response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Today at 12:45, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are providing an update on COVID-19 and vaccination the in the state.

Cases saw a slight rise over the past month, but vaccination rates also rose over the same time period.

Additionally, in the past two weeks the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused nationally after a handful of people had blood clots after getting their one-dose vaccine.

Dr. Herlihy is also expected to address the number of breakthrough cases – that is people who came down with COVID-19 after being fully or partially vaccinated.

