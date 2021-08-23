President Biden discusses FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

WAHINGTON (KDVR) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutation yet.

The approval could boost the vaccination campaign by convincing more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective and also make officials more comfortable in implementing vaccine mandates.

President Biden discussed the Pfizer vaccine’s full approval and the Biden administration’s vaccination plans. You can watch his remarks on FOX31 NOW in the player above.