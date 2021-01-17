Want a COVID vaccine? UCHealth is starting new trial, looking for volunteers

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UCHealth is starting its third coronavirus vaccine trial and is looking for people to participate.

This trial is for the Novavax vaccine. It’s a protein-based vaccine that’s designed to prevent people from getting the virus by helping to create antibodies to fight the infection.

The Novavax vaccine does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.

“It has a significant advantage, in terms of vaccine distribution, as we roll these vaccines out to the public,” said Dr. Thomas Campbell, UCHealth Chief Clinical Research Officer.

This could help rural and smaller communities get and administer the vaccine.

The Novavax vaccine requires two doses, given 21 days apart.

In the trial, two-thirds of participants will receive the vaccine, while the other third will receive a saline placebo.

UCHealth is recruiting volunteers for the study and has more information posted here.