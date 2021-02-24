Walmart to start booking appointments for 2nd vaccine doses following initial difficulty

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Walmart announced it will start booking appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment contacted them after hearing about struggles to make a second appointment online through Walmart.

Many Coloradans were reporting difficulties scheduling COVID-19 vaccines at Walmart stores across the state, specifically for second doses of the vaccine. Customers said pharmacists at Walmart stores said they couldn’t schedule second dose appointments, instead directing people to log back online to try to schedule appointments themselves.

At a news conference last week, health officials said they contacted Walmart notifying the corporation it needed to change its policy.

In an email Tuesday, a spokesperson for Walmart said appointments for the second dose will now be made while at the appointment for the first dose.

On Friday, Walmart will host a community vaccination event at the Walmart on 3301 Tower Road. Participants must make an appointment online in advance through Walmart’s website. Only those eligible to receive the vaccine in Colorado can make an appointment — people over the age of 65, educators, first responders, healthcare workers and child care workers. The vaccine is free. Walmart asks people over the age of 65 to bring their Medicare card.

Walmart said it chose its location off Tower Road because of its proximity to vulnerable populations. Walmart said it will host more community events at various stores in the coming weeks. It will choose locations for the events based on demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data.