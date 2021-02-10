Walmart, Sam’s Club to start offering the COVID-19 vaccine Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Walmart and Sam’s Club will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment online at various pharmacy locations around Colorado on Friday.

Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Colorado, people over the age of 65 and educators, can make an appointment online.

Appointments can be made through Walmart’s website and Sam’s Club website. If you’re struggling to find an appointment, continue checking online. You do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to register for a vaccine.

As of Wednesday morning, Walmart announced it was dealing with technical difficulties on the appointment website due to a surge in interest.

“The Walmart scheduling system is currently experiencing technical difficulties following a surge of appointments. Our team is currently working to resolve the matter to have the scheduler back online as soon as possible.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club focused on stocking vaccines in their pharmacies in underserved communities.

Walmart worked with the CDC and studied population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare sources to determine locations. Walmart and Sam’s Club will expand to other locations as it receives more allotments of the vaccine.

Here is a list of Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations that will begin distributing the vaccine Friday: