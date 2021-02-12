Walmart, Sam’s Club, King Soopers begin offering COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — Walmart and Sam’s Club will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine for those eligible to receive it at select locations on Friday by appointment only.

Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Colorado, people over the age of 65 and educators, can make an appointment online.

Appointments can be made through Walmart’s website and Sam’s Club website. If you’re struggling to find an appointment, continue checking online. You do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to register for a vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club focused on stocking vaccines in their pharmacies in underserved communities.

Walmart worked with the CDC and studied population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare sources to determine locations. Click here for the list of locations currently offering the vaccine. Walmart and Sam’s Club will expand to other locations as it receives more allotments of the vaccine.

Colorado King Soopers and City Markets around-the-state will also offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Reservations are required. You will receive your free vaccination from a licensed healthcare professional.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can expect their appointment to be as fast and simple as getting an annual flu shot, according to King Soopers.