Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines or text appointments available for veterans in Aurora

Air Force Veteran Tracy Latourrette gets her first COVID-19 vaccine March 28, 2021, during a mass vaccination clinic in Aurora. (Official Photo/VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System)

DENVER (KDVR) — Enrolled veterans now have access to a walk-in clinic in Aurora from Monday through Saturday.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all veterans who are enrolled in the system’s services. Age and health conditions are no longer requirements to qualify.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available without an appointment during the morning walk-in clinic at 14280 E. Jewell Ave. in Aurora between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Saturday.

Veterans will be offered an appointment if supplies run out.

COVID-19 vaccination scheduling can now be done via text message. Text the word “vaccine” to 53079, and the VEText system will start a scheduling process after verifying the phone number.

Veterans can schedule a vaccine appointment at one of the seven sites by calling 888-336-8262, or ask at the VA.

The call center is open 24/7 and shorter hold times may be experienced after 6 p.m. and before 8 a.m.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has administered more than 26,000 first doses and has fully vaccinated more than 17,000 individuals, according to a VA press release.

Walk-in events are not always guaranteed. Vaccine appointments are offered at VA care site locations in Alamosa, Aurora, Burlington, Colorado Springs, Golden, La Junta and Pueblo. The 24/7 appointment hotline is 888-336-8262. Veterans who wish to enroll in the system should visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.