Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Aurora for VA ECHCS patients

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — This week, the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will let enrolled veterans participate in a walk-in clinic at its mass COVID-19 vaccination site located at 14280 East Jewell Avenue in Aurora.

The site will operate Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials say if supplies run out, veterans will then be able to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The VA ECHCS says enrolled veterans can also schedule a vaccine by texting the word “vaccine” to 53079. If vaccinated through another provider, officials say veterans can alert the VA health care system by texting the word “vax” to the same number.

According to a press release, veterans can schedule an appointment by calling a 24/7 call center at 888-336-8262. For shorter hold times, the VA recommends calling after 6 p.m. and before 8 p.m.

Veterans who want to apply for VA health care should visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.