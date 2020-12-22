Veterans among first seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Veterans living at a long term care facility for seniors will be among the first seniors in Colorado to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Seniors and staff at long term care facilities as well as frontline healthcare workers are part of group 1A, the group given the highest priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

By Tuesday evening, 96,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in Colorado. Many of the facilities that did not receive the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month will receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine. It is easier for sites to receive the Moderna vaccine as it does not need to be stored at ultra cold temperatures.