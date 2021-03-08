Vaccines provide summer travel confidence, but not all destinations will benefit

FILE – In this Thursday, April 9, 2020, file photo, a lone airline crew member pulls his bags behind him as he walks through the baggage-claim area at Denver International Airport in Denver, amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks, according to newly released CDC guidelines. This guidance comes as the American tourism industry gears up for more interest in traveling.

But while domestic travel is expected to pick up this summer, international travel will still be a bit complicated, according to industry insiders. COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements remain in place at many international destinations.

Signs of a hope, however, are on the travel horizon. The TSA is looking to hire roughly 6,000 airport security officers by summer. Along with Southwest Airlines’ added destinations in Colorado and beyond, Frontier Airlines has added a Mexico destination through the summer.

But people are not only heading to our southern neighbor.

“[The] Caribbean is opening a lot more places now,” said Kim-Fong Sheremeta of Kim’s World Travel in Denver.

Sheremeta warned many destinations across Asia and Europe are still tricky with everchanging restrictions.

“You’re going to be locked in your cabin– or locked in your house or hotel,” she said, referring to some of the most restrictive destinations.

Sheremeta said research is key for all travelers. Even if travelers are vaccinated, she said they should be prepared to have a negative COVID-19 test result ready when leaving and returning.

“I have people who are still booking– who have rebooked– to go to Europe for this July,” she said.

While interest in traveling is high, current bookings at Kim’s World Travel remain flat with international travel still in limbo. However, stateside travel is different.

“Domestic travel, people are traveling,” Sheremeta said. “We have some bookings for the summer.”

Florida and Hawaii are some of the popular destinations, Sheremeta explained. She added, “September might [provide] a better chance than going earlier.”

She is hopeful traveling abroad will pick up next year as more people worldwide are inoculated against the COVID-19 virus.

Europe is showing more promising signs for travel later in the year compared to other parts of the globe because of the Europeans’ higher vaccination rates.