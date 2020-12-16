Vaccines for younger kids could be months away

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 1 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19 this year. But the Pfizer vaccine is only authorized for people age 16 and older, which leaves parents with plenty of questions.

Research shows children have less risk associated with COVID-19 than adults, but Pfizer and Moderna have started clinical trials for children as young as 12. However, Dr. Reginald Washington, the chief medical officer at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, says those trials could take months to complete.

“We need to determine what the most effective dose is for a child, because it may be different than the adult dose, and we need to evaluate the side effects that children may experience with either vaccine,” Washington said.

Then, there could be clinical trials for kids even younger than 12.

“It’s too early to say if these vaccines will be available in bulk for school age children before the school year next fall,” Washington said.