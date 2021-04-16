Vaccines for All clinics available Saturday through Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Community-based vaccine clinics and mobile clinics focusing on underserved and diverse people are being held Saturday through Wednesday.
“Colorado is determined to end this pandemic and return to our normal way of life. Community partners throughout the state are a really important part of our state’s journey back to an even stronger Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis.
All clinics require an appointment to attend.
Upcoming community-based clinics:
April 17
- African Leadership Group – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Mountain View United Church
- Grand County Public Health – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Middle Park High School
- Colorado Community Clinic – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hindu Temple of the Rockies
- St. Mary’s Orthodox Church/ Ethiopian Tewahedo Church
April 18
- Grand County Public Health – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Middle Park High School, Granby
- Colorado Community Clinic – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hindu Temple of the Rockies
- Global Village Academy in Aurora
- Vuela for Health- Centro San Juan Diego
April 19
- ICCS-Adams “Intervention Community Corrections Services in Adams County
- ICCS- Boulder “Intervention Community Corrections Services in Boulder
- Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
- Retail Services at Stanley Marketplace
- Calvary Baptist Church of Denver
April 20
- Arvada United Methodist Church/ Community Table of Arvada
- Pathways Family Wellness Center/ Homeward Bound
April 21