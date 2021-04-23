‘Vaccines for All’ clinic locations, times for April 23 – 28

DENVER (KDVR) — The State of Colorado is allocating vaccines to community based organizations in an effort to get more Coloradans vaccinated.
The effort is part of Gov. Polis’ ‘Vaccines for All’ initiative which focuses on vaccinating underserved Coloradans in a span of diverse communities.
“Colorado is committed to ensuring that access to the vaccine is free and easy for everyone in Colorado, no matter your age, ethnicity, immigration status, or health care coverage,” said Polis.
If you would like to receive a vaccine, it is recommended you contact the organization to check availability and schedule an appointment.
The community organizations involved and the dates they are vaccinating are as follows:
- Atlas Real Estate – Friday, April 23
- Bayaud Enterprises – Saturday, April 24
- Denver Design Center and Denver City Council District 7 – Saturday, April 24
- Denver Park Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church – Saturday, April 24
- DSST: Byers Middle & High School – Saturday, April 24
- Harvest Church – Saturday, April 24
- Thomas Jefferson High School – Saturday, April 24
- The Hmong Community of CO and Adams County Government / Riverdale Regional Park – Saturday, April 24
- Boulder County Public Health – Saturday, April 24
- Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity-CAHEP / Korean Community Association – Saturday, April 24
- DSST Conservatory Green High School – Sunday, April 25
- Health District of Northern Larimer County / La Cocina – Sunday, April 25
- United Church of Montbello – Sunday, April 25
- Atlas Preparatory School – Sunday, April 25
- Westside Cares / Marion House – Sunday, April 26
- Ivywild School – Monday, April 26
- Trinity UMC Food Pantry – Tuesday, April 27
- National Renewable Energy Laboratory – Tuesday, April 28
“We, (the United Church of Montbello) are thankful to the CDPHE and the Colorado Equity Taskforce for helping us bring Covid Vaccinations Clinics to the Montbello and Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods.We realize the importance of getting the vaccine is to protect ourselves as well as our families. We are hopeful that accurate information distributed will help others feel comfortable to make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Julia Ellington, Elder and member of Health Care Ministry.