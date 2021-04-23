‘Vaccines for All’ clinic locations, times for April 23 – 28

DENVER (KDVR) — The State of Colorado is allocating vaccines to community based organizations in an effort to get more Coloradans vaccinated.

The effort is part of Gov. Polis’ ‘Vaccines for All’ initiative which focuses on vaccinating underserved Coloradans in a span of diverse communities.

“Colorado is committed to ensuring that access to the vaccine is free and easy for everyone in Colorado, no matter your age, ethnicity, immigration status, or health care coverage,” said Polis.

If you would like to receive a vaccine, it is recommended you contact the organization to check availability and schedule an appointment.

The community organizations involved and the dates they are vaccinating are as follows:

“We, (the United Church of Montbello) are thankful to the CDPHE and the Colorado Equity Taskforce for helping us bring Covid Vaccinations Clinics to the Montbello and Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods.We realize the importance of getting the vaccine is to protect ourselves as well as our families. We are hopeful that accurate information distributed will help others feel comfortable to make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Julia Ellington, Elder and member of Health Care Ministry.