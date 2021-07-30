Vaccine incentive gift cards available at locations throughout Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As the delta variant becomes dominant across the U.S., Gov. Jared Polis and state leaders are pushing new incentives for people to get vaccinated.
At certain locations across the state, people who get vaccinated can get a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.
Friday, July 30
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Colorado Black Arts Festival at the Center for African American Health
- Noon-4 p.m.
- 3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Old Sundial Lot, Across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar
- 2-6 p.m.
- 315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon-8 p.m.
- 3103 S 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- 1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Alameda Crossing Center
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 145 S Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon-7 p.m.
- 2921 Toupal Dr., Trinidad, CO 81082
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot
- Noon-8 p.m.
- 2545 Rimrock Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81505
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Joe Rowell Park
- 9 a.m. – noon
- Dolores, CO 81323
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – East Memorial Park
- 6-9 p.m.
- 2044 Balsam Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- 60 W. Bromley Ave., Brighton, CO
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Saturday, July 31
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse
- 104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 7800 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80207
- 3:30-7:30 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Blair-Caldwell Library Parking Lot
- 2401 Welton St., Denver, CO 80205
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Servicios De La Raza: Shots for Cuts
- 2354 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Noon-8 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505
- Noon-8 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Parque de Vida Rec Center Parking Lot
- R008724, Cortez, CO 81321
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – St. Helena’s Church Community Health Fair
- 816 Park St., Fort Morgan, CO 80701
- 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Pueblo Community College Parking Lot
- 900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
- 4-7 p.m.
- Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Los Comales Market Parking Lot
- 513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
- 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Levitt Pavilion
- 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223
- 5:30-9 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson
Sunday, Aug 1
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Thornton Town Center Parking Lot
- 10001 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Church of the Nativity Parking Lot
- 2175 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 1350 S Ironton St. Unit 130, Aurora, CO 80012
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parking Lot
- 254 E 5th Ave., Durango, CO 81301
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Family Dollar Parking Lot
- 1100 Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Green Horn Library Parking Lot
- 4801 Cibola Dr., Colorado City, CO 81019
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – St Joseph’s Parish Church Festival
- 1145 S. Aspen Rd., Pueblo, CO 81006
- 4-8 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Los Comales Market Parking Lot
- 513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
- 11a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 1325 Denver Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
- 1-8 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Monday, Aug 2
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80015
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Chambers Shopping Center Parking Lot
- 4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239
- Noon-8 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Family Health West CO Canyons Hospital Parking Lot
- 228 N. Cherry St., Fruita, CO 81521
- 1-5 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial Elementary School Parking Lot
- 1400 37th St., Evans, CO 80621
- 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Hunter Douglas Parking Lot
- 1 Duette Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
- 12:30-3:30 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Tuesday, Aug 3
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Save-a-Lot Parking Lot
- 15220 E. 6th Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Lake Fork Parking Lot
- 150 Hwy 300, Leadville, CO 80461
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot
- 1835 E. Main St., Cortez, CO 81321
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Pathways Family Wellness Center Parking Lot
- 562 29 Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81504
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Pueblo West Library Parking Lot
- 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007
- 2-6 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – National Night Out- Broomfield Commons Parking Lot
- 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield, CO 80020
- 5-8:30 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centerra Promenade Shops Parking Lot
- 5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland, CO 80538
- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Greeley Mall
- 2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631
- 1-7 p.m.
- Vaccines:Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Dayton Opportunity Center
- 1445 Dayton St., Aurora, CO 80010
- 1-3 p.m.
- Vaccines: Pfizer