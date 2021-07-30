Vaccine incentive gift cards available at locations throughout Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As the delta variant becomes dominant across the U.S., Gov. Jared Polis and state leaders are pushing new incentives for people to get vaccinated.

At certain locations across the state, people who get vaccinated can get a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

Friday, July 30

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Colorado Black Arts Festival at the Center for African American Health Noon-4 p.m. 3350 Hudson St., Denver, CO 80207 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Old Sundial Lot, Across from Banger’s Pizza & Bar 2-6 p.m. 315 US-491, Dove Creek, CO 81324 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon-8 p.m. 3103 S 23rd Ave., Greeley, CO 80631 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 1000 Airport Rd., Rifle, CO 81650 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Alameda Crossing Center 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 145 S Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon-7 p.m. 2921 Toupal Dr., Trinidad, CO 81082 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Parking Lot Noon-8 p.m. 2545 Rimrock Ave. Grand Junction, CO 81505 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Joe Rowell Park 9 a.m. – noon Dolores, CO 81323 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – East Memorial Park 6-9 p.m. 2044 Balsam Ave., Greeley, CO 80631 Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. 60 W. Bromley Ave., Brighton, CO Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Saturday, July 31

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Thonhoff Park near Chaffee County Courthouse 104 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 7800 Smith Rd., Denver, CO 80207 3:30-7:30 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Blair-Caldwell Library Parking Lot 2401 Welton St., Denver, CO 80205 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Servicios De La Raza: Shots for Cuts 2354 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Noon-8 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 2545 Rimrock Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81505 Noon-8 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Parque de Vida Rec Center Parking Lot R008724, Cortez, CO 81321 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – St. Helena’s Church Community Health Fair 816 Park St., Fort Morgan, CO 80701 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Pueblo Community College Parking Lot 900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004 4-7 p.m. Vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Los Comales Market Parking Lot 513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Levitt Pavilion 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223 5:30-9 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson



Sunday, Aug 1

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Thornton Town Center Parking Lot 10001 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Church of the Nativity Parking Lot 2175 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 1350 S Ironton St. Unit 130, Aurora, CO 80012 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parking Lot 254 E 5th Ave., Durango, CO 81301 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Family Dollar Parking Lot 1100 Poplar St., Leadville, CO 80461 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Green Horn Library Parking Lot 4801 Cibola Dr., Colorado City, CO 81019 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – St Joseph’s Parish Church Festival 1145 S. Aspen Rd., Pueblo, CO 81006 4-8 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Los Comales Market Parking Lot 513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631 11a.m. – 8 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 1325 Denver Ave., Loveland, CO 80537 1-8 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Monday, Aug 2

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 5650 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80015 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Chambers Shopping Center Parking Lot 4840 Chambers Rd., Denver, CO 80239 Noon-8 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Family Health West CO Canyons Hospital Parking Lot 228 N. Cherry St., Fruita, CO 81521 1-5 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centennial Elementary School Parking Lot 1400 37th St., Evans, CO 80621 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Hunter Douglas Parking Lot 1 Duette Way, Broomfield, CO 80020 12:30-3:30 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson



Tuesday, Aug 3

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 2770 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Save-a-Lot Parking Lot 15220 E. 6th Ave., Aurora, CO 80011 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Lake Fork Parking Lot 150 Hwy 300, Leadville, CO 80461 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot 1835 E. Main St., Cortez, CO 81321 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Pathways Family Wellness Center Parking Lot 562 29 Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81504 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Pueblo West Library Parking Lot 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West, CO 81007 2-6 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – National Night Out- Broomfield Commons Parking Lot 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield, CO 80020 5-8:30 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST – Centerra Promenade Shops Parking Lot 5971 Sky Pond Dr., Loveland, CO 80538 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Greeley Mall 2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80631 1-7 p.m. Vaccines:Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Dayton Opportunity Center 1445 Dayton St., Aurora, CO 80010 1-3 p.m. Vaccines: Pfizer

