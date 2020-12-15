Vaccine impacts on nursing home visitations

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipment has many eagerly waiting for updates on when Coloradans can expect things to reopen and restrictions to ease up.

Problem Solver Nicole Fierro took viewer Tom Reich’s question to the experts Monday, asking about the impact vaccines will have on visiting our seniors at nursing homes.

“I was just curious if they have any ideas when we will be able to see each other once we’ve both been vaccinated and how long after vaccinations,” Reich said.

Officials with CDPHE replied to Reich’s question with a statement including the following:

“To be as safe as possible, until the vaccine is widely available and both parties are fully immunized, we all need to continue to follow critical public health guidance.”

Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department Dr. John Douglas said, “It’s a two-dose vaccine and we think for immunity to be likely; you probably have to wait two weeks after the second dose.”

Douglas tells FOX31 he suspects the number of other residents vaccinated at these facilities could also have an impact.

“It may just be my grandmother is good enough, but there may be some consideration about the whole facility because if I’m walking down the hall to her room I may be passing other rooms or this kind of thing,” Dr. Douglas said.

“It’s a little too early to be able to answer that but I suspect there’s going to be some ways that we can work on having people visit in isolated areas if people are immunized,” VP of Clinical and Compliance for Christian Living Communities Pat McBride said.

Christian Living Communities has 12 retirement communities across Colorado.

“We are working directly with either CVS pharmacies or Walgreens pharmacies, we haven’t had a date yet, but they are going to set up three clinics in each of our facilities when vaccines are available and that will be inoculated to all of the residents and staff members who wish to receive this vaccine in this first tier,” McBride said.

Officials with Walgreens tell FOX31 the company is not able to share location-specific information at this time, but they will be collaborating with approximately 35,000 long-term care facilities across the nation that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider.